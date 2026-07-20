Out-of-this-world experience puts stars in their eyes

Waitati 10-year-olds Frances Mulconroy (left) and Dot Moffat make bath bombs during the Out of this World! Intergalactic Bath Bomb workshop, in the Wall Street Mall, as part of the New Zealand International Science Festival on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Frances Mulconroy goes all starry-eyed when you start talking about the solar system and the mysteriousness of the Milky Way.

But strangely, the Waitati 10-year-old has no ambitions to become an astronaut.

‘‘Nope. The rockets would be too noisy. That’s too scary.

‘‘I think I’d like to be a marine biologist.’’

Yesterday, she found a way to mix her two passions together — sort of.

She and about 25 other young people made bath bombs shaped like planets and stars, at the Out of this World! Intergalactic Bath Bomb workshop, in the Wall Street Mall, as part of the New Zealand International Science Festival.

And it also added another one of her passions.

‘‘I’m also here because I like doing arts and stuff.’’

The hands-on bath bomb-making experience was full of colour, creativity, fizz and wonderful fragrances.

It also revealed some of the science behind what makes bath bombs bubble, foam and burst with fragrance.

‘‘It was great fun,’’ she said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz