Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby exit confirmed

Moana Pasifika will disband after the 2026 season due to the financial and operational challenges it faces. Photo: Getty

Moana Pasifika will be leaving Super Rugby.

The club has confirmed it will disband after the 2026 season due to the financial and operational challenges it faces.

Media yesterday reported the Moana owner, the Pasifika Medical Association, was ending its ties, and up to $12 million was needed yearly to stay afloat.

It will leave Super Rugby with 10 teams next year.

"This is one of the hardest decisions we have ever made,'' Moana Pasifika chairman Kiki Maoate said.

"We are immensely proud of our players, staff, and the community who have supported our team over the years.

"Across our rugby, pathways and community programmes, we have been able to support a growing hub of Pacific talent across multiple sporting codes, both locally and in the Pacific region. This is something we are extremely proud of and will continue to support and advocate for as best we can.

"Our commitment now is to ensure a smooth transition for everyone affected and to celebrate our legacy by finishing the season strong."

Moana Pasifika joined Super Rugby in 2022.

Dr Maoate said the club would provide support to all players and staff.