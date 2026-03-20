Assault victim left with serious injuries

A person with "critical injuries" has undergone surgery following a serious assault in North Canterbury on Thursday night.

Police were called to an address on Racecourse Rd in Amberley, Hurunui, about 10.25pm after receiving a report the person had been seriously assaulted.

"The victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries and is currently undergoing surgery," Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmon said on Friday morning.

"Police are speaking with a person in relation to the incident and are not seeking anyone else at this time.

"A scene examination is underway at the address, and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing."

-Allied Media