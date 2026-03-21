Arrest after assault leaves one critically hurt

A man has been charged over an assault that left another person critically injured in Canterbury on Thursday night.

Police were called to an address on Racecourse Rd in Amberley, Hurunui, about 10.25pm after receiving a report a person had been seriously assaulted.

"The victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries and is currently undergoing surgery," police said yesterday morning.

In an update today Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Vaughan said they had charged a man over the incident.

The 24-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on March 26, charged with wounding with intent.

- Allied Media