BSA decision 'bordering on fascist': Peters

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

Winston Peters has accused the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) of "bordering on fascist" after it concluded it has jurisdiction over online media service The Platform.

The New Zealand First leader made the comments in an interview with The Platform broadcaster Sean Plunket on Wednesday morning.

The BSA had just published a decision it could consider a complaint made against The Platform, because the programme "meets the [Broadcasting] Act's definition of 'broadcasting'".

The complaint was regarding comments made by Plunket about karakia and tikanga Māori being "mumbo jumbo".

Peters told Plunket the move was one of "breathtaking audacity".

"Frankly, they should go. They should be abolished. They're out of time. They've got no use anymore."

Plunket - who disagrees with the BSA decision - told his audience he was frustrated by the lack of action from the government.

"I had a personal assurance from the prime minister last year, who said to me, and I'll quote, 'Don't worry mate, we've got your back on this'."

Speaking to reporters on his way into the House on Wednesday afternoon, the prime minister said he did not recall those comments.

"I don't recall every conversation I have with everybody, but I can't imagine that's something I've said," Christopher Luxon said.

Plunket said there was no rationale for the BSA to broaden its remit to include The Platform, and he had assurances from the government they would intervene.

Luxon denied the government had got involved in the matter.

"We have not interfered in this process at all, the BSA is independent, but there is a range of options available to the minister."

The Act Party has a private member's bill to abolish the BSA, which Peters hinted his party would support.

Act leader David Seymour told reporters at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon that it was time for the BSA to go.

"It's a creature of 1989 - before the internet existed - we live in a different world today and it's clearly overstepping its mandate," he said.