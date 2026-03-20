Former mayor caught speeding five times

Dame Kerry Prendergast. Photo: LinkedIn

A former Wellington mayor has admitted to having her driver's licence suspended after being caught speeding five times.

Dame Kerry Prendergast told Nick Mills, the host of Wellington Mornings on Newstalk ZB, live on air that she had lost her licence for three months before Christmas last year.

Prendergast admitted it while discussing whether speeding fines should be raised to reduce road deaths.

She told RNZ that she was "shocked" when her licence was suspended, as she had not noticed the demerit points adding up over two years.

"Suddenly, you get a letter and you're not allowed to drive," she said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency suspends licences after 100 demerits are accumulated in a two-year period.

Prendergast had her licence returned last week, with a remaining 60 demerits on it, as the points gradually taper off.

"I've learnt my lesson and I won't be speeding because I cannot go through the trauma of losing my licence again."

She said she struggled with the loss of independence and was upset with herself for speeding.

She had to rely on her husband to get around and walked a lot while she not allowed to drive.

Her grandchildren were "shocked to find that their grandmother had been caught speeding not just once but five times".

"They didn't think it was funny at all."