Witnesses sought after pub brawl leaves several injured

Police want to identify the man in the fawn cap. Photo: NZ Police

Police are looking for the public's help to identify people involved in a pub brawl in Hastings.

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones, Hastings Criminal Investigation Branch, said a fight involving both men and women took place inside the Common Room bar between 1.30 and 2am on Sunday, March 8.

Several people were injured, some seriously, with one requiring hospital treatment.

"Police are disappointed at the aggressive and careless behaviour on display at the Common Room that night and will be holding any offenders to account," Jones said.

"We are asking the public for information to help identify the offenders and anyone else who was there at the time who may have suffered injuries or witnessed the fight."

Police have released images of one of the people they wish to identify, a man wearing a fawn 'Gucci' baseball cap with a white shirt.

Information can be reported to Police by calling 105 or online using the file number 260308/6292, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.