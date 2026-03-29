Beachlands driver death 'huge loss for Otago'

Beachlands Speedway is a private racing venue in Waldronville. Photo: GREGOR RICHARDSON

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The New Zealand speedway community is mourning the death of a well-known racing driver at Beachlands Speedway near Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the venue in Friendship Dr, in the suburb of Waldronville, about 7.10pm yesterday.

Police said they were notified of a two-vehicle collision, which occurred on private property.

"Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene."

Speedway writer Jody Scott told the Otago Daily Times today he had known the driver for about 30 years.

"It's just tragic. He was a great person, a real ambassador of speedway," Mr Scott said.

He was a pioneer in streetstocks and a huge loss for Otago, he said.

"Top bloke... absolutely gutted for the family."

Mr Scott said he had a cheeky grin and was also straight-up.

If drivers were "being a bit silly, he said: 'Mate, that's just dumb stuff'. He was prepared to stand up and say, 'Hey, that's not right.

"He was just a helluva nice guy. He built a lot of cars for a lot of drivers. Well respected."

A witness earlier told media that the vehicle hit a wall at speed last night.

Auto mechanical apprentice Kaleb Morris told the New Zealand Herald he was at the Waldronville speedway watching when the crash happened.

The car was racing and appeared to lose control on a corner, clip another car and then went into a wall headfirst at high speed.

The driver was well-known and well-liked, Kaleb told the Herald.

Meanwhile, tributes for the driver have started appearing on social media.

"Like many, I have woken a bit on the numb side, just thinking of the family, their loss and a big loss in the speedway community," one post said.

"With such a love for speedway, and any motorsport, we know the perils are there, we know the risk, but this outcome is one that no one wishes too see, it continued."

"Without words about what happened last night", another post said.

Speedway NZ investigating

Speedway New Zealand general manager Zoe Irons said in a statement the death of a driver was being investigated.

“Speedway New Zealand extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to our wider speedway community during this difficult time.

“We take all incidents at our events extremely seriously. Any matter reported to us is subject to a thorough and formal investigation process in line with our safety and governance protocols.

“The safety and wellbeing of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and spectators remains our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders as part of this process.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the family affected and everyone within our speedway community.”

According to the Beachlands Speedway website, it was the second night of a clay track racing event ‘Modified Thunder’. The family friendly event had returned after an eight-year break, featuring modified V8 car “chaos”, the Herald reported.

Police appeal for footage

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent an ambulance, a rapid response unit and a manager to the speedway on Saturday night. Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Lookout Point and Brighton also attended.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed Saturday night's crash and may have footage of the incident. Contact police through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number 260329/1456.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified and was making initial inquiries.

In April 2024, a car racing on the Waldronville track catapulted over a safety fence, almost landing on top of spectators. No one was harmed.

- additional reporting by Allied Media and NZ Herald