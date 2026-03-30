New figures show increase in national fuel stocks

File photo: RNZ

There has been an increase in total petrol and diesel stocks, while jet fuel levels remain normal, according to the latest fuel stocks update.

Data released on Monday afternoon by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment showed that as of 11:59pm on Wednesday evening, there were 59.3 days' cover of petrol, 54.5 days' cover of diesel, and 50.4 days' cover of jet fuel.

The data combines the stocks that are in-country, on the water within New Zealand's exclusive economic zone (meaning ships with fuel unloading, ships at berth yet to unload, and ships moving between ports), or on the water outside the EEZ (up to three weeks away).

There were 29.9 days of petrol, 21.7-day supply of diesel, and 25.3 days' jet fuel in-country.

There were five ships on the water within New Zealand's EEZ, containing 12.5 days' petrol, 6.1 days' diesel, and 2.0 days' jet fuel.

A further 10 trips were on the water outside the EEZ, carrying 18.9 days' petrol, 26.7 days' diesel, and 23.1 days' jet fuel.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report it was "business as usual" for now, and as long as phases one and two of the national fuel plan were effective, people would not have to worry about phases three and four.

"At this point in time we've had no indication that our fuel importers who we talk to daily, multiple times a day, have had any cancellation of their forward orders," Luxon said.

On Friday, the government set out its fuel plan, including the criteria it would consider to make an assessment on whether there needed to be a change in phases.

The criteria included:

• Export restrictions - if any of New Zealand's source refineries introduce or relax export restrictions

• Changes to New Zealand's fuel stock levels of plus or minus three days since the most recent published update

• A fuel company informs the government that they are unlikely or unable to fill future orders

• A breach, or a notification of an imminent breach, of the minimum storage obligations

• Any significant policy changes in Australia or from the International Energy Agency

• A significant disruption to regional distribution