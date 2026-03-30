Freight hit by nine days of Bluebridge cancellations

This morning BlueBridge extended cancellations until at least Tuesday evening. Photo: Supplied

It's been nine days since sailings were halted aboard the embattled BlueBridge ferry, Connemara due to a technical fault.

This morning, BlueBridge extended cancellations with the ferry no longer expected to resume services until at least Tuesday evening.

Bluebridge apologised for the disruptions and was directing customers to their online Refunds and Compensation page for any claims relating to the cancellations.

Transporting New Zealand head of policy and advocacy Billy Clemens said the Connemara shipped up to 400 trucks and trailer units across the Cook Strait each day.

"It will be frustrating for our members who move billions of dollars worth of freight across the Strait every year.

"Customers and business will end up waiting longer but freight companies will also have to manage considerations like managing their drivers rest and work break requirements," he said.

Clemens said he understood BlueBridge was working to manage the increases to demand created by the cancellations and some companies would have arrangements with both ferry providers to help keep freight flowing in the face of the disruptions.

But he said the ageing ferry fleet meant that breakdowns and cancellations would be an ongoing issue until the ferries could be replaced.

"The cancellations have implications on our members. We're keeping a watching brief on this from BlueBridge.

"The current age of ferries operating on the Strait means that maintenance issues and sailing disruptions are more likely, particularly through to 2029 when we see the replacement of those Interislander vessels. That's the position that the industry's in," Clemens said.

Clemens said the current delays were yet to reach a "critical" juncture for the industry.

"At the moment there's still three vessels operating across the Strait. What road freight companies are good at doing is managing these kinds of challenges," Clemems said.

BlueBridge has been approached for comment.