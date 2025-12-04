Paid firefighters not calling off strike action

Messages written on an Auckland fire engine protesting firefighters' working conditions. Photo: RNZ

Paid firefighters will continue with strike action and not withdraw their notices as Fire and Emergency NZ is urging them to.

The Employment Relations Authority is referring the warring sides to facilitated bargaining.

FENZ welcomes the decision and said the union is calling on the Professional Firefighters Union to withdraw strike action, the next of which is for an hour tomorrow.

But the union says it will not be doing that.

"It's a bit rich actually, them asking for that," NZPFU national secretary Wattie Watson said today.

"It's not going to happen, FENZ needs to get around the table and make some progress with us and we will do so."

The union said there was nothing to stop FENZ from going into talks or agreeing to dates for them outside the ERA process.

"In fact, it's probably something that the ERA would expect - that we would do our damnedest at getting around the table and negotiating," Watson said.

"FENZ is just sitting back on its hands saying, well, now it's with the authority."

Deputy national commander Megan Stiffler told RNZ there were no plans to meet with the union outside facilitated bargaining.

"When the offers are three times apart, there is no reasonable way to think you'll get an outcome after 16 months without changing the way we're negotiating and that is having an independent third party help us bring those figures closer together and have a realistic outcome for our firefighters.

"You've seen today the secondary teachers achieve an outcome with facilitated bargaining, and that gives their teachers, you know, certainty moving into Christmas and the new year, and that's why we went to the ERA to seek a third party to help us get resolution for our firefighters."

Stiffler said attending the facilitation with the Authority is the next logical step in coming to an agreement and they will "participate in good faith with the NZPFU."

"We hope the facilitation process introduces some realism to the discussions."

FENZ said its latest pay offer was "a fair and sustainable" increase.

The offer amounts to a 6.2% average increase over three years which it said is in line with other public sector agreements.

As it called for the union to withdraw its strikes, FENZ said there was no good reason for continuing to put the community at risk.

"And we don't think that the NZPFU are doing the right thing by planning future strikes," Stiffler said.

The union said it was FENZ putting the community at risk with its resourcing and fire trucks and equipment that kept breaking down.

"If firefighters can't get to the fire or the incident quick enough, then their ability to protect and rescue and to douse a fire is compromised considerably," Watson said.

"So FENZ every day, every day rolls that dice on community safety - which should not be occurring."

Watson said facilitated bargaining was "not the magic wand" FENZ thought it was. The facilitator, at most, can put forward recommendations.

"Either party can reject or accept those recommendations and it would take both parties to accept them in order for them to result in a settlement."

Auckland firefighter and union delegate Adam Wright had previously said the protest was not just about pay.

He said the fleet was in tatters, with a conservative estimate of 800 fire truck breakdown in the city over a 12-month period.

The ERA will next hold a case management conference.

The Professional Firefighters Union has issued strike notices for December 5, December 12 and December 19.