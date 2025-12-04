Morning tea mishap leads to Dunedin crash

The man was driving down Brockville Rod when the mishap occurred. Photo: Google

A Dunedin man crashed his car after losing control when he spilled his cup of tea.

The 46-year-old man was travelling down Brockville Rd during his 7am commute yesterday when his brew slipped from the cup-holder.

The liquid splashed down all over the floor, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He reached over to pick up his tea but "got distracted, lost control, hit the brakes, and skidded into a pole.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said there were no injuries or alcohol involved, but reminded people to stay focused on driving, even when you drop your morning brew.

‘‘By the time it's spilt you're not going to recover it,’’ he said

