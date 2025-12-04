Mosgiel dumpster diver's midnight skip raid foiled

A late-night Mosgiel dumpster diver told police he ‘‘thought he could just take’’ material out of a worksite’s skip before being made to return his haul.

A nearby resident spotted the man wandering around construction site in Doon St, Mosgiel at 11.30pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The 42-year-old man was seen going in and out of the three dwellings being built at the site.

He allegedly loaded his car up with stolen goods before heading off, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police stopped him and found the items in his car.

The man told police because he found the items in the site’s skip he ‘‘thought he could just take’’ the items.

Officers made the man go back to the site, and return the items to the skip.

‘‘We'll be following up with the foreman to decide on whether charges are laid or not,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was then trespassed from the property.

