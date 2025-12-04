National retailer to shut its Dunedin store

Wet & Forget is closing this Dunedin store. Photo: Google maps

Cleaning supplies retailer Wet & Forget says it has made the ‘‘difficult decision’’ to close its Dunedin store as part of a nationwide retail shakeup.

Dunedin and Invercargill are set to lose their Wet & Forget stores as the brand away from its own shops and into partnerships with other retailers.

In a statement, Wet & Forget said it planned to expand from 19 company-owned stores to more than 200 partner locations from late 2025, ‘‘significantly increasing product access for customers’’.

‘‘While this will be welcomed by customers across the country it has meant the company has made the difficult decision to close six of its stores around New Zealand.’’

Those affected were Dunedin, Invercargill, Kapiti, Pukekohe, Timaru, and Westgate.

But the company said these stores were all located within a short distance of locally-owned and operated Mitre 10 and Mitre 10 MEGA retailers, which now stocked its products.

The Dunedin store would close at the end of February next year.

Two staff members would be impacted.

Wet & Forget chief executive Andre Gargiulo said the company was supporting those affected.

‘‘The new retail strategy reflects Wet & Forget’s ongoing commitment to the New Zealand market and making its products more accessible to our customers while also positioning the business for future growth.

‘‘As a company with a rich local legacy, this expansion allows even more New Zealanders to find our products locally while ensuring the business remains strong, innovative, and ready for the next stage of growth — both here and internationally.’’

The company remained committed to investing in innovation and next-generation cleaning technologies to support its long-term growth and export success, he said.

The Invercargill store would close on January 9, impacting three staff members.