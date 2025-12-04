One dead after fuel tanker crashes into building

Rutherford Street, between Melling Link and Connolly Street, is closed. Photo: X / NZ Transport Agency

A person is dead after a fuel truck crashed into a building in Lower Hutt this morning.

The crash occurred on Rutherford St about 5.30am.

At 9.15am Rutherford St, between Melling Link and Connolly St, was still closed.

The Melling Bridge was earlier closed due to the accident but police said it had now reopened.

Fire and Emergency told RNZ they were no longer in attendance, but they had assisted with removing the driver from the truck.