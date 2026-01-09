Signs and letters taken from national war memorial

Letters have been stolen from signage at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Photo: Supplied

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage is "bitterly disappointed" after discovering vandalism at the national war memorial park.

It said metal signage including individual letter and full text phrases have been removed from Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

The signs had been a gift from France to New Zealand representing the friendship forged between the two countries following World War 1.

The ministry said the "forced removal" had created considerable damage at a place of remembrance.

Pou Mataaho o Te Hua deputy secretary of delivery and investment, Glenis Philip-Barbara, said: "Places like Pukeahu are sacred, they exist to honour the memory of those who served, and those who lost their lives protecting nations and people so that we might have an opportunity to live in peace.

"To steal from and vandalise such a place is unacceptable, we are bitterly disappointed that someone has gone to some effort to steal from the fallen."

There was also damage and letters taken from the French Memorial. Photo: supplied

The ministry said the French Embassy also condemned the act of vandalism, saying it undermined the memory of Kiwi soldiers who died in France.

"We thank New Zealand's authorities for their investigations and the preparatory work that will lead to repair this important monument for our common heritage."

The ministry is appealing for information about the vandalism.

"If you or anyone you know have any information you believe could be helpful to the police who are investigating this matter, or know of the location of the letters, please contact the Wellington Police - quote reference number O-2380388N."

It believed the incidents happened between December 24 and January 5.

Philip-Barbara said the ministry would keep stakeholders updated on the investigation.

"The ministry will start to consider the reparatory works to the memorial and signage, but we encourage anyone who can help locating the lettering to contact the police."