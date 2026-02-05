Elderly woman targeted for money: police

A woman is before the courts accused of stealing more than $5000 from elderly women living alone in Hamilton and Auckland.

Police claim the 37-year-old targeted the women deliberately, entering their homes under false pretences and taking their bank cards to withdraw cash.

Detective Sergeant Mike Mead said the accused faces four charges of burglary, three charges of using a bank card for pecuniary advantage and shoplifting.

All the victims were aged in their 80s.

The woman was expected to appear in Waitākere District Court tomorrow.