Fire crews called to Princes St cafe

Fire and Emergency NZ staff investigate a cafe in central Dunedin after called to a possible fire about lunchtime.

Crews from Dunedin, Roslyn, Willowbank and St Kilda were alerted at 12.48pm today and went to the premises on corner of Princes St and Dowling St following a report of smoke coming from the building.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie said the smoke appeared to be coming from an extraction vent from the kitchen and crews checked it out to make sure there was no fire in the grill and ducting.

Streets in the vicinity were closed for a time.

- Allied Media