Weather forces festival indoors

Matariki Festival at Logan Park on Saturday evening. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin’s Matariki festival has been moved indoors after heavy rain left the original site unsafe for celebrations.

In a statement yesterday, Dunedin City Council interim destination manager Teresa Fogart said the free Puaka Matariki celebration would be held on Friday at Forsyth Barr Stadium rather than Logan Park, which was no longer safe or suitable for large crowds.

‘‘While the change might be a surprise for some people, we’re excited what opportunities the new venue presents,’’ Ms Fogart said.

‘‘Forsyth Barr Stadium is an incredible space and provides a safe, comfortable environment for our community to come together and celebrate Matariki.’’

She thanked those involved in the festival for their flexibility.

The drone displays will be held just outside the stadium and a viewing area will be set up for audiences.

Inside, the stadium will become the main festival hub — with performances, kai, markets, family activities and live screens.

Headline act Tiki Taane will be supported by local performers, including Dubious Groove, Tough Guy, Ngahau Tene and Te Kapa o Rukutia.

The festival runs from 3pm to 9pm. Attendees can enter from gates C, D or E on the North Stand side.

The drone shows will start at 6pm and 8.45pm, and run for about 10 minutes. They can be viewed from the fields between the University Oval and the stadium. — Allied Media