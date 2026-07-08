Some allowed home after landslip on Otago Peninsula

Some residents have been allowed to return to properties evacuated on Otago Peninsula after a landslip earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the Cove in Dunedin where a landslip was reported about 3.55pm, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

Nine properties in Irvine Rd were affected.

By 9.30pm, residents were allowed to go back to six properties.

Emergency services in Irvine Rd, Otago Peninsula, where eight properties have been evacuated. Photo: Linda Robertson

Crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point were called to the slip and two affected houses were originally evacuated.

However, police on the scene advised that more houses had to be vacated.

People were advised to stay out of their properties until after a geotechnical inspection could be done.

Police and Fenz crews were assessing nearby homes in Highcliff Rd above the slip, she said.

A landslip was reported in Oamaru’s Glen St this afternoon. Photo: Charley-Kai John

Meanwhile, another three properties in Oamaru have been evacuated after the second land slip in the North Otago town in as many days.

A landslip in Glen St was reported about 3.45pm today.

Land had slipped and gone into a house, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

The property where the slip happened had been evacuated, as had “some properties” on either side.

The Waitaki District Council had arranged for geotechnical engineers to investigate the slip tomorrow morning, she said.

- Allied Media