Fast-food outlet cancels Dunedin opening at last minute

Gautham Vyas of the new Chicking fast food restaurant in Andersons Bay Rd on Tuesday.

Chicken fans have been left hungry after the grand opening of the Dunedin branch of a global restaurant franchise was canned at the last minute this morning.

Chicking was set to open the doors of its new Andersons Bay Rd store at 11.30am today.

But queuing customers were left disappointed when the restaurant announced the opening had been delayed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to delay the opening of our Dunedin store.

"We sincerely apologise to everyone who was planning to celebrate with us today.

"We know many of you have been looking forward to our opening, and we're truly sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment," Chicking posted on its Facebook page.

A frustrated customer told the ODT that when they arrived there was no food being prepared.

"You've got to be chicking me," he said.

Chicking was established in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, in 2000.

It has since expanded to have more than 315 outlets across 35 countries.

Chicking has not been the only chicken chain eyeing up Dunedin; resource consent has also been approved for a South Dunedin drive-through restaurant for fast-food giant Popeyes.