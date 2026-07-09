Peninsula slip: Property issued dangerous building notice

Emergency services at Irvine Rd. Photo: Linda Robertson

An Irvine Rd property has been issued a “dangerous building” notice by Dunedin City Council geotechnical engineers, following a landslip on the Otago Peninsula.

It comes after emergency services were forced to evacuate nine properties at The Cove on Wednesday.

Following geotechnical inspections, six were able to return to their homes later that evening, but three were not.

Two more property owners were allowed to return today, but the last property remained off limits because it had been deemed too unsafe to re-enter.

A council spokesman said DCC staff were in contact with the affected property owner.

“The remaining properties have been assessed as safe to occupy.”

One property owner who had been allowed to return to her house, said she had mixed emotions about the ordeal.

“You're pleased to be going home but you're feeling for the other residents who haven't been so lucky.”

Despite the inconvenience, she was pleased with the council’s response.

“I'd rather be safe than sorry.

“I think council have managed it as well as I would expect them to.”

The area had previously been badly affected by a slip following the 2024 floods, and she believed emergency services crews were being extra cautious after six people died in the Mt Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park slip in January.

‘‘That really stuck out.

‘‘Mt Maunganui came up a couple of times.”

Because looting had taken place in evacuated properties during past flooding and land slip events in South Dunedin and Maia, there were concerns among council staff and Irvine Rd residents about similar criminal activity happening at their properties while they were evacuated.

A police spokeswoman told the Otago Daily Times they had not received any reports of criminal activity in The Cove area.

However, she encouraged residents to consider prevention methods to safeguard their homes in the instance of unforeseen circumstances, such as natural disasters.

In the wake of the slip at The Cove, the Dunedin City Council is keeping a close eye out for any ground movement on the wider peninsula area and the West Harbour following the recent heavy rain.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz