Bishop 'unhappy' over probe into police breath testing

In December last year it was revealed NZTA had commissioned an independent analysis of breath testing data. Photo: RNZ

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has told officials to hurry up and give him a full briefing on an independent analysis of police breath testing data, saying he is unhappy at how long it has taken to investigate.

RNZ revealed last year that about 130 officers were under investigation throughout the country after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded".

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) then halted $6 million worth of funding to Police until it was satisfied Police had met their breath test targets.

In December last year, it was revealed NZTA had commissioned an independent analysis of breath testing data to try and identify the full scale of falsely recorded tests.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

A NZTA spokesperson told RNZ last week the independent analysis had now concluded.

"NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has reviewed the findings and prepared a final report on the issue. The report has been shared with partner agencies.

"Decisions on the release of delivery-dependent funding are expected to be made later this month, pending the receipt of feedback from partner agencies."

RNZ asked Bishop's office on Wednesday for comment on the report. His office replied that he had not received it.

"He will be able to provide comment in due course once he has."

RNZ then asked if the Minister had asked for the report and whether he believed he should have been sent it at the same time it was sent to partner agencies.

In a statement, Bishop said he was awaiting a "full briefing from NZTA".

"I have asked for that to be expedited. The issue is obviously concerning and I am unhappy at how long it has taken to investigate."

Police were also asked for comment on the report. A spokesperson said they would "hold off commenting until NZTA has communicated the outcome of the decisions".

RNZ earlier obtained a series of weekly reports to Bishop on the issue under the Official Information Act.

One update, from October 27, said NZTA had identified a preferred supplier to independently analyse the breath screening test data file provided by Police.

"This independent analysis will identify whether any further irregularities (over and above any detected by NZ Police) are discernible."

The 30,000 breath tests related to an algorithm that determined if a second test took place within 90 seconds of the first, whilst the distance between the two indicated a speed of more than 20 km/h.

In an update to Bishop on October 1`3, NZTA said Police could not determine if any irregular testing was undertaken while officers were stationary.

"NZTA is supporting and encouraging NZ Police to identify what, if any, options exist for removing these limitations, and to look beyond current detection methods to ascertain the true scale of irregularities."

Then Acting Deputy Commissioner Mike Johnson earlier told NZTA that while the algorithm had "proven effective" in identifying tests conducted while the device was in motion, "there remains limitations in detecting all forms of irregular testing, including those undertaken in specific locations".

In an earlier statement to RNZ, Bishop reiterated the matter was "very concerning", and said it was important that it was resolved.

"NZTA have kept me regularly updated as the work has progressed. Independent analysis is underway, and NZTA are working closely with Police. NZTA will have more to say early next year."