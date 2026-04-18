Slip closes West Coast highway

A slip has closed a highway on the West Coast due to significant flooding.

State Highway 67, between Waimangaroa and Granity, is affected, police said in a statement this morning.

"Thankfully, no one has been injured."

Water levels appeared to be rising and there has been significant flooding, especially around the Westport area, police said.

They are urging motorists to delay travel.

Where this was not possible, motorists should drive to the conditions, slow down and avoid entering flood waters.

- Allied Media