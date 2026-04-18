Fatal crash, body at house fire may be linked: police

Photo: ODT files

A body found at a house fire may be linked to a fatal car crash earlier this week in the Ruapehu district, police said.

One person was found dead after the fire in Rangataua on Thursday. The blaze was reported about 6.40pm.

Investigators at the scene located the remains yesterday afternoon while conducting a scene examination at the Kata St home, police said.

"While we are in the very early stages of this investigation, our initial enquiries suggest there may be a connection between the fire and a fatal crash that occurred in Tangiwai on Thursday evening," Whanganui Area Commander Inspector Neil Forlong said.

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 49 on Thursday night, which was reported about 6.45pm.

While that person is also yet to be formally identified, the vehicle involved is believed to be connected to the address where the fire occurred, police said.

They said work is under way to identify the fire victim and establish how they died.

"Residents in the Rangataua area may notice an increased police presence in the community as we continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of these two incidents, to establish exactly what has occurred," Forlong said.

Information that may help police can be reported via 105, quoting file number 260417/7386.