Boy struck by car in Selwyn named

Photo: Springston School Te Kura o Makonui

A Canterbury primary school is mourning the "tragic passing" of one of its pupils who died after being hit by a car outside his home.

Police said they were called to the crash involving a car and pedestrian in Leeston Rd, Springston, about 3.30pm yesterday.

"Police can confirm that the pedestrian was a child, who despite best efforts of emergency services, sadly died at the scene."

No one else was injured.

Today the boy was named as Alexander Bennett, 10, of Springston.

He pupil at Springston School, which released a statement to parents today.

"With permission from the family I am able to share it is our beautiful Alex Bennett. Our thoughts are with Kylie, Guyan and their family.

"Our hearts go out to them, and we are so grateful for the kindness, support and love shown by our community as we navigate the tragic loss of one of our precious tamariki."

The crash happened about 4km away from the school on a rural road with a 100km/h speed limit.

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper told Stuff no charges had been laid as it was early in the investigation.

Leeston Rd was closed between Goulds Rd and Bethels Rd for a time yesterday while the serious crash unit examined the scene.

