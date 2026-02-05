Complaint laid about councillor Benedict Ong

Cr Benedict Ong. Photo: supplied

A complaint has been lodged about the conduct of Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham confirmed this afternoon she had filed a code of conduct complaint.

Independent investigator Steph Dyhrberg was appointed to investigate the matter.

"I won’t be making any further comment during the investigation," Ms Graham said.

Cr Ong said in a Facebook post the complaint against him was no big surprise and he would "not be deterred... from serving the most special great city in our great country".

Ms Dyhrberg is also looking into a complaint by Cr Ong against fellow councillor John Chambers.