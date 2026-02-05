More serious charges possible from fatal Port Chalmers crash

Flowers were laid next to a newly replaced power pole after a fatal car crash in Wickcliffe Tce in Port Chalmers on Friday night. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin man who allegedly caused a fatal crash in Port Chalmers may yet face more serious charges, a court has heard.

The 24-year-old defendant appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning by video link from prison after being charged with dangerous driving causing the death of John Taylor and failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

The man – who fought back tears as the hearing progressed - was granted interim name suppression following his first court hearing on Monday and today Judge David Robinson continued that order at the request of counsel John Westgate.

The lawyer said he had been told further charges would be laid which could "necessitate jurisdictional changes".

The case would be elevated to the High Court if a charge of manslaughter or murder was laid by police.

On January 30, at 9pm, the defendant was allegedly driving in Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers, when he hit a power pole.

At the time a witness told the Otago Daily Times they had noticed the vehicle in the area and after the incident, saw someone "getting out of the car bleeding".

Wickliffe Tce resident Simon Leaning said he and his partner ran outside to see what had happened after they heard the crash and the electricity in their house went out.

One person was lying unconscious in the street and another was "desperately" trying to revive him, he said.

"He was just yelling at him going 'wake up, I love you, wake up'."

A police spokesman said as well as Mr Taylor, one person was seriously injured in the crash and another suffered minor injuries.

The defendant did not apply for bail today and will appear again in court later this month.