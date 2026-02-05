Landslide area unlikely to remain a campsite

The cordon in Mount Maunganui following the deadly landslide is covered in tributes for the people who lost their lives. Photo: RNZ / Lauren Crimp

The Tauranga mayor said any decisions on the land immediately surrounding the fatal Mount Maunganui landslide will be months away, but feels it is unlikely that the area will remain a campsite in the future.

Six people died after a section of the maunga collapsed into a campground during the extreme weather event two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mahé Drysdale announced that Tauranga is moving to a "transition period" for a month, focusing on assessing damage and making plans for what reopening Mauao looks like.

The mayor said any decisions on the future of the land surrounding the landslide will require conversations with iwi, communities, and people closely affected by the tragedy.

"We've got a number of conversations to have with the families of those that lost loved ones, because we also want to be respectful and understand what they'd like to see,

"I think I can probably confidently say we don't have a campground where the slip happened, we got to make some decisions around what we do with that land and how we remember this very tragic event," he said.

Access to Mauao is restricted, and cordons remain along parts of Marine Parade and Adams Avenue, as geotechnical experts assess conditions.

Drysdale said the current focus is to mitigate risks around the Mount Maunganui landslip, so that businesses nearby can open before the Waitangi weekend.

He said three businesses remain closed on Adams Avenue, but he's hopeful that they can safely open by Friday.

Drysdale said shipping containers have been put in as a precaution, and more work will be done on Thursday to stabilise the land.

"By putting these mitigations in place, and this is always subject to geotechnical advice, we're confident that we can make it safe enough that we're happy to open that," he said.

Drysdale said businesses have had a hard time since the tragedy, and he hopes that visitors can still come and support them during the Waitangi weekend.

"We hope that people still come down to the area and support these businesses, this was a natural disaster and no doing of themselves, but they have been caught in the crossfire, so we're doing what we can to support them," he said.