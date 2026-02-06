Deputy PM booed and heckled at Waitangi service

Bishop Te Kito Pikaahu asked the crowd for calm while Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour delivered his prayer at the Waitangi Day dawn service. Photo: RNZ

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has denied his views about the intentions of the Treaty of Waitangi are poorly received at annual commemorations.

Seymour made the comments during Waitangi Day, a public holiday commemorating the anniversary of the initial signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on February 6 in 1840.

His address at this morning's dawn service at Te Whare Rūnanga, Waitangi Treaty Ground in Northland was interrupted by loud hecklers and boos.

It is customary for political leaders to deliver a prayer or karakia at the service.

Seymour the crowd he was delivering his karakia his way. But booing and yelling began as soon as the leader of coalition partner Act began speaking.

The comments included "he's an idiot," "get off," "p*** off," "go away".

Bishop Te Kito Pikaahu stepped in and urge the crowd to calm.

Seymour resumed, as did the hecklers - with one yelling: "That's not a karakia".

Seymour persisted but said people up and down the country were growing tired of such antics.

Later he told media that a silent majority listens to him.

"There are a minority of people who each year ruin Waitangi by being very loud, and of course that gets amplified by the press. That's why a lot of people stay away, and when they come, they're pleasantly surprised to see that overwhelmingly, there's a range of views, and I actually get a very good reception."

A large crowd gathered for the dawn service at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo: RNZ

Seymour said he speaks for people who agree with the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. His controversial law, the Treaty Principles Bill, sought to legally define those principles but did not pass its second reading in Parliament last year.

He said hecklers interrupting his address today were a minority who ruin Waitangi Day - and he denied the heckling is a sign his Bill was harmful.

"I always just point to the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders [who] support the principles in the Bill, and that's why I believe it's only a matter of time before it becomes the law in this country."

Asked whether he'll campaign on the Bill during this year's general election, Seymour said he would always campaign on the idea that New Zealanders have equal rights.

The main political formalities occurred yesterday at Waitangi with a pōwhiri welcoming politicians to the Treaty Grounds. Following the ceremonies, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reaffirmed that National would not back a rehash of the Treaty Principles Bill.

Luxon was not at Waitangi today but would be attending a community event in Auckland.

The Governor-General, political leaders and other dignitaries at the service. Photo: RNZ

Seymour was the highest ranking MP at Waitangi this morning and was joined in the front row by National's Dr Shane Reti, Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, as well as Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, her husband Richard Davies, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann and chair of the Waitangi National Trust Tania Simpson.

Dame Cindy, who represents the Sovereign in New Zealand, delivered a prayer of thanks and earlier released a message to mark Waitangi Day 2026.

She said making sense of the events surrounding the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti) and doing right by them has become New Zealand's defining challenge.

"When I think of those who signed Te Tiriti on behalf of the Crown and iwi Māori I think of their courage and faith and the strength of their imagination, to imagine a society defined by mutual strength and understanding."

Dame Cindy says although the country has not always lived up to those aspirations, Te Tiriti remains a touchstone and a framework for principled action.

The scene at Waitangi this morning credit: RNZ

Hipkins celebrates differences

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins gave his reflection at Waitangi, telling those gathered the dawn is a reminder that each day is a new beginning.

He said differences do not have to create division, and they can deepen people's understanding of each other.

“As the sun rises higher, may it illuminate a path forward, one shaped by a collective determination to build a future worthy of those who will stand here after us.

"Together in this new light may we walk that path together in the land we are all proud to call home.”

Hipkins wants people to choose cooperation over conflict, understanding over suspicion and hope over fear.

A small group of people shouted over Hipkins at times.

Hipkins would attend the Waka Ceremony, then walk around the Waitangi markets before returning to Auckland and visit Waititi Marae in the afternoon.

The crowd calmed during the speech by Greens' co-leader Marama Davidson, who appealed to the Māori gods of the sky and land.

She spoke about the environment and te ao Māori.

She received a round of applause - the only politician to get a warm welcome this morning.

Defence chiefs, the Ombudsman and the Children’s Commissioner also delivered speeches.