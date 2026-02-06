MP wants whales recognised as legal persons

Photo: RNZ

A Green MP wants tohorā/whales to be recognised as legal persons.

In New Zealand, laws have been passed to grant legal personhood to natural features, allowing them to be represented in court and have rights similar to those of individuals.

Teanau Tuiono has lodged a member's bill, the Tohorā Oranga Bill, which would give whales inherent rights, including the right to freedom of movement, a healthy environment and the ability to thrive alongside humanity.

"Because they're such an iconic taonga species, they're like an avatar for the environment, it's incredibly important to protect them as a species and protect their habitat as well, and the part that they play in the fuller ecosystem," Tuiono said.

Green MP Teanau Tuiono Photo: RNZ

As whales were under threat from commercial fishing, pollution and the climate crisis, a different approach to marine protection was needed, he believed.

"Humans, we often see ourselves as the centre of the world and the centre of our universe. Actually, we share the planet with other species and with other sentient species as well.

"I think recognition would shift the mindset of decision-makers across a range of environmental laws to make sure they're paid specific attention."

Iwi Ngāti Wai and the Hinemoana Halo Ocean Fund had been heavily involved in the kaupapa, he said.

"I'd like to acknowledge the work of Ngāti Wai as part of Hinemoana Halo, who are in many ways the genesis of this and other iwi around the country who are looking at different ways to do whale conservation around whale strandings as well, and everyone who loves the moana."

Members' bills are put forward by an MP who is not a minister and are drawn via a ballot system.