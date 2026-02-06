Patron locked in pub after falling asleep

It's believed the man fell asleep in a toilet at the Waterloo Hotel. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man was forced to mount an escape attempt from a Dunedin pub after he woke in a toilet after-hours to find himself locked in.

Police were called to a Caversham pub about 2.40am today after reports of alarm activation, a police spokesman said.

There, they found a male ‘‘wandering’’ inside the Ruskin Tce business.

‘‘It appears that he may have fallen asleep in the toilet and woke up about 2am, realised he was locked in,’’ the spokesman said.

‘‘And while trying to get out, he's triggered an alarm and police have arrived and found him still locked in.’’

The building’s owner had been contacted and it appeared the matter had gone no further, he said.

‘‘I think he's probably had a nightcap, gone ‘nigh-nighies’ in the toilet, maybe got a bit too comfortable and woke up in the dead of night, wondering where he was and how to get out.

‘‘Firefighters get to rescue kittens - we get to rescue drunk bar patrons.’’