Queenstown hospitality portfolio bought

Photo: Getty Images

A major Australian hospitality group has just snapped up one of Queenstown’s biggest portfolios.

Republic Hospitality Group sold all of its interests to Redcape Hospitality, owned by ASX-listed MA Financial, which operates 40 large-format pubs and taverns across Australia’s eastern seaboard.

The transaction includes Soda, Winnies, The Ballarat, Sundeck, Tommy’s, 1876, Birdy, Habana, Below Zero, Zephyr, Frankton Arm Tavern and Rhino’s Ski Shack, and Republic’s brand and management team, who will continue to operate the business.

The settlement is due at the end of March.

Founded 25 years ago by Mike and Cordelia Burgess, who are ready to pass the baton, Republic launched Winnies, in The Mall, and now employs about 200 staff across its venues and head office.

Mr Burgess said the decision reflected both pride and confidence in the future.

‘‘We’ve loved the journey from opening Winnies in 2001 through to today, and we’re very pleased the team is excited about what the future holds with Redcape.’’

Republic chief executive Blair Impey, who has been with the business since 2020, will continue in his role and also join the board as a director, alongside Redcape managing director Chris Unger.

Day-to-day operations will remain unchanged, and the long-term senior membership team — Justin and Eilis Fenton, Lauren Ludlow Viera and Maddie Dennis — will also remain in place.

Mr Impey said with positive economic recovery anticipated this year, and Queenstown continuing its momentum as a global destination, the timing was well-aligned for new investment and the next phase of growth.

Mr Unger said the Burgesses and the team led by Mr Impey had built an ‘‘incredible portfolio of venues in one of the world’s most amazing locations’’.

‘‘It truly is irreplaceable.

‘‘As the hospitality-loving people that we are, we can’t wait to work with Blair and the team as we continue the Republic journey together.’’

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz