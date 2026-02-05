Fiery crowd greets politicians in Waitangi

The coalition leaders advancing across the Waitangi Treaty Grounds during the welcome pōwhiri. Photo: RNZ / Giles Dexter

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other parliamentarians have been welcomed to the lower Treaty Grounds at Waitangi.

Politicians were welcomed with a pōwhiri at 11am.

A small group of about 30 protesters performed their own haka on the sidelines of official haka pōwhiri led by Wikatana Popata.

They were shouting "kūpapa" as the pōwhiri takes place.

Luxon addresses fiery crowd

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was a "tremendous privilege" to be back at Waitangi.

Luxon said it had been a challenging build-up to Waitangi Day, particularly for communities affected by severe weather.

He said the response showed New Zealanders "at their very best."

Marae in particular had stepped up and the government would continue to invest in them as community hubs, he said.

Luxon said the Treaty allowed New Zealanders to better engage with each other and that was something to be thankful for.

Christopher Luxon speaks at Waitangi today. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

He sought to reassure people the RMA reforms would contain strict provisions to respect Treaty settlements.

Defending the government's approach to health targets, Luxon said "should not ask about their family tree but ask about their need".

During the speech protesters yelled "we've had enough, "did you bring any KFC?" and "treason".

Luxon had earlier said he had what he described as a "positive and constructive" meeting with the Māori leaders of the Iwi Chairs Forum yesterday.

Heading to Te Tii marae today, Luxon said he and the iwi leaders are "aligned" on issues such as localism, devolution, and lifting Māori outcomes in health, education and law and order.

He said while there may be tensions in Crown-Māori relations, he's focused on finding - and building on - common ground.

Haukāinga challenges government

"What you say is different to how you behave," Tu Mutunga Rāmeka, a speaker for the haukāinga has told the government.

"To the Māori who work for the government, I will continue to challenge you."

"Where is your Kotahitanga, where is your unity?"

The next speaker for the haukāinga, Eru Kapa-Kingi, began by acknowledging those who protested while the MPs walked in.

"You are out there and I am here, challenging the people who come here."

He said he has himself been on the outside challenging in the past.

"Why do we continue to welcome the spider to our house?

"This government has stabbed us in the front, but others stabbed us in the back," he said, referring to Labour.

Kapa-Kingi told Labour to "sort yourself out" and expressed regret over Peeni Henare's departure."

He also said Te Pāti Māori must sort itself out.

The Greens were "kind of green" and environmentalism lied in the customs of ancestors, he said.

His mother, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, is watching from the mahau, and smiling.

He said both his mother and Peeni Henare were silenced by their parties.

Earlier, protest leader Wikatana Popata led a rousing speech under the flagstaff, before approaching the rope barrier and squaring off with security.

"We should be embarrassed to be here to welcome these people here. The very people that are destroying the future of our tamariki mokopuna. Wake up Ngāpuhi," he said.

"We're standing here, being brave ... while the rest of you play pretend Māori.

"They tell us we can't cross that line, but then they allow the very enemy... to walk up in here."

Protesters led by Wikitana Popata. Photo: RNZ / Craig McCulloch

The Māori-Crown Relations minister Tama Potaka was the first speaker from the manuhiri.

He has paid respects to those who lost their lives at Mount Maunganui.

"I did not come to gain votes," he said.

He also referenced the upgraded road to the Treaty Grounds, which was officially opened yesterday.

"Your departure is such a waste," he told Peeni Henare.

"Perhaps you will return and take care and support the settlements of Ngāpuhi and Ngati Hine."

'One people, one nation'

Winston Peters said he had been coming to Waitangi for 70 years, and knew what the speaking rights were.

He spoke about the land rights protest, and that "some young people here need to remember our history."

Firing up, Peters said he did not come here to be insulted or speak about politics.

"There's some young pup out there shouting who doesn't know what day it is."

He pleaded for people to return to talking about the interests of "one people, one nation."

As people started to shout, Peters repeated his line there would come a time where they wanted to speak to him long before he wanted to speak to them

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour said he showed up because his ACT party cares about the country and enjoys a free and open debate about what the country should be.

He dismissed the "myopic drone" that everything about colonisation was bad.

"Very few things are completely good or completely bad."

Someone coughed and said "I'm getting sick" as Seymour spoke.

Seymour said the government was just getting on and fixing what matters.

"I am proud we live in a society with fewer victims than two years ago."

Seymour said charter schools were wildly successful and "tino rangatiratanga for all." Someone in the crowd is trying to drown him out playing a conch shell.

He said tino rangatiratanga was allowing people to "live how they choose to live, not as they are told to live."

The Treaty Principles Bill was a pyrrhic victory, he said.

As he spoke about the bill, people started to sing to tell him to finish, but he had already finished.

Hipkins acknowledges challenges

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said people gathered "with one eye on the past and another on the future."

Hipkins said he first came to Waitangi "only" 18 years ago as a new MP, remembering he was led on by Parekura Horomia and Shane Jones.

"Somebody said 'Shane Jones sings his own waiata.' Some things haven't changed."

Hipkins said it was not easy to be a Māori MP, regardless of which side of the House they sat on, and said he respected all Māori MPs for the path they walked.

He specifically acknowledged his soon-to-retire colleague Peeni Henare.

"Our hearts are heavy today. We know we are returning you to your whanau in the North, but you are still part of our whānau . And we know where to find you."

Speaking from the mahau, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said Tiriti justice was the only way the country could achieve social and climate justice

"Honour Te Tiriti. It is not hard."

Davidson repeated the Greens' call for hoki whenua mai.

Although niceties were being exchanged at Waitangi, the government continued to trample on Te Tiriti and Te Taio while corporations benefited, Davidson said.

"Te tiriti is about equity and unity and care and dignity for everyone."

Majority of New Zealanders back Te Tiriti - survey

A survey by Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission, found 70% of New Zealanders think legal protection of Te Tiriti is important to the future of Aotearoa.

The survey by Horizon Research had 1079 respondents.

The Commission's Indigenous Rights Governance Partner, Dayle Takitimu says it paints a different picture than a narrative of division.

"The majority of New Zealanders value Māori culture and traditions, care about the real histories of Aotearoa, and want respectful discussions about Te Tiriti."

The survey found broad support for respectful discussion about Te Tiriti (viewed as important by 78%) and positive relationships between Māori and the Crown (83%).

"It’s our hope that this data reassures New Zealanders that they are more united than they think," Takitimu said.