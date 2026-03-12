Flights cancelled due to volcanic ash

Volcanic ash from Whakaari/White Island has caused 19 flights to be cancelled. File Photo: GNS

Air New Zealand has cancelled 19 flights due to an ash cloud coming from Whakaari/White Island in the Bay of Plenty.

GeoNet's volcanic alert says there is moderate to heightened volcanic unrest on the island.

It's the second time in four months flight have been cancelled in an out of Tauranga because of ash.

Air NZ's chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw says they'll reassess conditions this afternoon.

He said affected customers will be rebooked on the next available flight.

More to come.