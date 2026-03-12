Several MPs suffer fall in new initial Green Party list

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick. Photo: Getty Images

Some current Green Party MPs risk losing their seats following the publication of the party's initial candidate list for the election.

It has ranked some MPs so low they would be out of Parliament if current polling stays the same.

The Greens have released the Delegate List of candidates, which is essentially a draft formed by party delegates, before going out to the wider membership.

The membership has the opportunity to stick with the draft ranking, or rank candidates in their preferred order.

That final list is then published later in the year.

According to the most recent RNZ-Reid Research poll, the Green Party was on 9.6%, or 12 seats in the House - a reduction from its current 15.

If that poll is replicated on election night, and the draft list does not change, three sitting MPs would be out of Parliament.

Steve Abel, currently 9th on the Green Party list, has been ranked 14th on the 2026 delegate list.

Scott Willis is ranked 16th, while the Greens' newest MP, Mike Davidson, has been ranked 22nd.

Some new faces are ranked higher than those current MPs, including former Environment Canterbury chair Craig Aaron Pauling at 12th, and Auckland Pride co-chair Bhen Goodsir at 13th.

There have also been some higher placings for some of the existing Green roster, with Teanau Tuiono jumping two places to 3rd.

Tamatha Paul, who did not stand on the list in 2023, running a successful electorate-only campaign, is ranked 4th on the draft list.

Current MPs Lawrence Xu-Nan and Francisco Hernandez have also received higher list rankings this time around. Xu-Nan was ranked 16th in 2023, but is 7th on the 2026 draft list. Hernandez has risen from 17th to 10th.

It is possible for MPs to go up or down between the draft and final lists.

For example, in 2023, Lan Pham was ranked 10th, but in the final list was ranked 6th, while Celia Wade-Brown (who is retiring at the election) rose from 22th to 15th.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said the draft list was "a strong electable list of people who represent diverse communities across Aotearoa and are ready for government."

Davidson said she was proud to see the list reflected the importance of Māori candidates to the party.

The Greens are standing in three Māori electorates this year, with current MP Hūhana Lyndon running in Te Tai Tokerau (ranked 6th), lawyer Tania Waikato in Waiariki (ranked 15th), and former Te Pāti Māori candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth standing in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti (ranked 19th).

Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said there was a "talented mix of returning Green MPs and new Green talent" in the list.

"Our candidates reflect the people and values of this country, and they're hitting the ground running. Returning MPs are joined by candidates with experience spanning local government, education, law, green energy and community organising - to name just a few," she said.

The Green Party's Delegate List for the 2026 election

1. Marama Davidson

2. Chlöe Swarbrick

3. Teanau Tuiono

4. Tamatha Paul

5. Julie Anne Genter

6. Hūhana Melanie Lyndon

7. Lawrence Xu-Nan

8. Lan Pham

9. Ricardo Menéndez March

10. Francisco Hernandez

11. Kahurangi Carter

12. Craig Aaron Pauling

13. Bhen Goodsir

14. Steve Abel

15. Tania Waikato

16. Scott Willis

17. Rohan O'Neill-Stevens

18. Yasmine Serhan

19. Heather Hinemoa Te Au-Skipworth

20. Louise Hutt

21. Shreejan Pandey

22. Mike Davidson

23. Asher Wilson-Goldman

24. Zephyr Brown

25. Angela Dalton

26. Josh Jacobsen

27. Lauren Craig

28. Carl Morgan

29. Nathan Hoturoa Gray

30. Te Whatanui Kipa Leka Taumalolo Skipwith

31. Alika Wells

32. Courtney White

33. Awhi Haenga

34. Pamela Grealey

35. Alma de Anda

36. Chris Norton

37. Melody Willis