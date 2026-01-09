Man killed in crash with power pole near Timaru named

Police have released the name of the man who was killed when his vehicle crashed into a power pole near Timaru last month.

He was 66-year-old Gary Kenneth Penman, of Timaru.

The crash, which occurred on Seadown Rd, to the north of the city, was reported to police on the morning of December 22.

A member of the public had come across the car, and Mr Penman, the sole occupant, was found dead at the scene.

"Police extend their condolences to Gary’s family and friends."

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

