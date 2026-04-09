'Silent involuntarily': Miffed Ong exits meeting after learning he can't speak

Controversial Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong has walked out of the council chamber, complaining of censorship.

Cr Ong is not a member of the Dunedin City Council's Te Pae Māori committee but is free to attend and simply watch.

Before this morning's meeting got under way, he had discussions with council chief executive Sandy Graham.

He objected to a lack of speaking rights, saying he did not want to be seen sitting there and saying nothing.

Benedict Ong objected to a lack of speaking rights at a meeting of the Dunedin City Council's Te Pae Māori committee. Photo: ODT Files

Cr Ong packed up and left, complaining to security guards on his way out.

After the meeting started, Ms Graham talked about the incident.

"Cr Ong wanted to speak and when I explained to him he was welcome to attend, but would not be able to speak, he decided he did not want to be seen sitting here and not contributing on the livestream.

"He also thinks that he's being shut down, but he's not - it's simply the protocol under which this meeting is running.

"Had he taken advice prior to attending, I would have provided him with that advice."

Ms Graham said membership of Te Pae was a combination of appointed representatives from mana whenua, mātāwaka and councillors.

Not all councillors were members, as this risked overwhelming the Māori representatives.

"All councillors are welcome to attend . . . but are not able to speak at the meeting unless they are members of the committee."

In a Facebook post, Cr Ong said: "Economic development and the financial welfare of and for our Māori in Ōtepoti Dunedin is a key priority of mine.

"However, our council chief executive Sandy Graham has instructed me prior to the meeting’s start that I will not be able to contribute to the meeting.

"Therefore, there is no point that I am live-streamed sitting at the table in the meeting, silent involuntarily and unable to contribute based on Chief Executive Graham’s stern authority and instruction to me on the protocol she and Her Worship The Mayor have set for the meeting."

There was no point in him sitting silently involuntarily and unable to contribute, he said.

Cr Christine Garey is not a committee member and she chose to watch online, Ms Graham said.