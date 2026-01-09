Noah stopping it: NZ's most popular boys' name continues reign

Photo: Getty Images

For the third year running, Noah was the most popular name for boys in New Zealand, with 244 babies being given the name in 2025.

Meanwhile Isla is back for a second year as the top girls' name in 2025, with 179 registrations.

Luca and Charlotte were in second place, with Oliver and Amelia rounding out the top three.

There were over 58,000 births registered in 2025, and 19,457 unique names.

Internal affairs minister Brooke van Velden said it was clear that while parents loved individuality, established names continued to dominate, with names like Olivia and Jack staying in the top 10 since the 1990s.

"These trends give us fascinating snapshots of Kiwi culture and how enduring favourites shape the names we choose for the next generation," van Velden said.

The top Māori baby names of the past year are released around Matariki.

The top 20 boys' names of 2025

Noah

Luca

Oliver

George

Theodore

Leo

Charlie

Jack

Elijah

Theo

Arthur

Hudson

James

Henry

Cooper

William

Lachlan

Lucas

Archie

Liam

The top 20 girls' names of 2025