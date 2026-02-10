Teens referred to Youth Aid over 'serious bullying' at Oamaru school hostel

St Kevin's College boys' hostel in Oamaru. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Three 16-year-old boys have been referred to Youth Aid following a "serious bullying incident" at the St Kevin’s College hostel.

Oamaru police were notified of the incident by both the school and the parents, Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said.

A source described the incident to the Otago Daily Times as "waterboarding".

However no allegations of waterboarding were made at the time or during police’s follow up inquiries, Sgt Wilkinson said.

St Kevin's principal Jo Walshe said in an email to parents reporting of the incident as waterboarding was "exaggerated".

The school earlier said in a statement it was taking the situation seriously.

"St Kevin's hostel has acted swiftly and decisively following a serious bullying incident at the hostel.

"The incident was reported immediately, and those allegedly involved were stood down from the hostel as part of our rigorous response protocol."

"Hostel leadership provided immediate and ongoing support to the victim’s family, assisting them in reporting the matter to the police and is continuing to support the young person within the hostel environment.