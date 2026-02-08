High achiever chased TV dream

Madaleine Mansfield at the Moeraki Tavern where she has been working over the summer holidays before her placement next month at Sky TV. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Oamaru woman and budding journalist Madaleine Mansfield has received an Australasian Rotary scholarship and the Ross Stevens Scholarship from TVNZ.

The Rotary Down Under Journalism Scholarship, a $10,000 prize awarded to one New Zealand journalism student each year, was founded by the late Paul Enhancing, and his successor Bob Aitken, to support the next generation of journalists.

Miss Mansfield discovered she had received the scholarship while working on a second-year New Zealand Broadcasting School (NZBS) media project.

The former University of Otago student said it had been a ‘‘crazy’’ busy time when she opened the Rotary email believing it was a notification of her entry.

‘‘I was at school until around one in the morning and I got home, checked the email and I thought ‘wow I got it’. I told my Mum I was really stoked.

Miss Mansfield said the prize money would go towards covering her third year tuition fees at NZBS.

The 23-year-old student also received the Ross Stevens Scholarship from TVNZ, worth $2000, last year for the ‘‘most promising visual journalist in her cohort’’ with a story on women’s bodybuilding.

Miss Mansfield submitted a showreel based on a Palmerston North bodybuilding coach, an athlete who lost her gallbladder two days after competing and discovered the bodybuilding had masked the symptoms.

‘‘I thought that was really interesting, I worked on developing the story by getting in touch with a Christchurch-based athlete to follow her routine and understand the routine and how demanding the sport is.’’

She also spoke extensively with former Olympic Games swimming representative and sports-medicine specialist Dr David Gerrard, who helped her develop the story.

TVNZ’s newsgathering editor and bureau managing editor Laura Barnsley said Miss Mansfield’s portfolio stood out for its thoughtful research and human-centric storytelling.

‘‘The stories were a real delight — well told, well crafted, and anchored in the human experience,’’ she said.

Miss Mansfield’s mother, Katrina Selfe, said words could not describe how proud she was of her daughter.

Miss Mansfield’s second-year journalism tutor Jeff Hampton also encouraged her to follow a story that awarded her a highly commended in a top Australian investigative reporting competition.

The judges, from Democracy Watchdog, said a key characteristic of investigative journalism is that it should have an impact.

‘‘Maddy’s story about university students earning rewards for promoting illegal overseas gambling on their social media, sparked an investigation by the New Zealand government.

‘‘She then wrote another story which examined the government’s response and found it wanting,’’ Mr Hampton said.

He said the recognition of her work showed ‘‘the versatility and skill that Maddy has’’.

Miss Mansfield said Broadcasting School was really hands-on. ‘‘Jeff, our tutor — he is incredible, he wants the best out of everyone he teaches.

‘‘He saw people’s strengths and pushed them in that direction, he still emails or messages me now with opportunities for sports journalism or communication,’’ Miss Mansfield said.

In 2023 the Oamaru Mail reported that Miss Mansfield, a player for the Southern Tui, was at the time writing club netball reports for the Otago Daily Times while studying communications at the University of Otago.

The high achiever, who worked 30 hours a week while studying, had also begun a burgeoning jewellery business, and dreamt of working for Sky TV.

While the business has been put on the back burner, her dream has come true: next month she will begin her placement at Sky in Auckland.

‘‘I’m so excited, I’ve had my eyes set on them since I was 16, I even emailed Sky hoping to do work experience with them, and they said I would need to go to broadcasting school — so, I said I will.’’

Sports has always been where she wanted to be.

‘‘Anything I did, I was always trying to see how I could make it sports-related, that’s where my passion is.’’

After being shortlisted by Sky TV, she had to submit a 90-second video telling a story about something that had changed her life.She drew inspiration from her father’s near-death experience.

‘‘When I was in school last year, my dad had a brain aneurysm and was helicoptered to Christchurch.

‘‘My step-mum called me and said they don’t think he’s going to make the trip.

‘‘I was visiting him every day for a month. We weren’t sure what would happen,’’ she said.

‘‘He survived and it has changed his whole outlook, and mine, just enjoying walks and being grateful for all the little things in life.’’