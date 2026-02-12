Person seriously injured as classic car mangled on motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been seriously injured in a crash north of Dunedin.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to State Highway 1 on the northern motorway at 3.40pm today
Hato Hone St John attended and transported one person to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
A 1969 Austin Sprite was one of two cars left mangled after the crash.
The southbound lane was blocked for some time but was cleared by 4pm, the spokeswoman said.