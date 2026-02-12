Person seriously injured as classic car mangled on motorway

One person has been seriously injured in a crash north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to State Highway 1 on the northern motorway at 3.40pm today

Hato Hone St John attended and transported one person to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Two cars, including a 1969 Austin Sprite, are left in a mangled condition following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Dunedin's northern motorway near Pine Hill. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A 1969 Austin Sprite was one of two cars left mangled after the crash.

The southbound lane was blocked for some time but was cleared by 4pm, the spokeswoman said.