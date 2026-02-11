Star lock Holland to miss entire Highlanders season

Fabian Holland carries the ball for the Highlanders against the Chiefs last year. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have delivered the awful news none of their fans wanted to hear.

Star lock Fabian Holland has been ruled out of the entire Super Rugby Pacific season.

The towering All Black suffered a dislocated shoulder just 15 minutes after coming off the bench in the preseason game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown on Friday.

He will have surgery next week, the Highlanders have announced.

Fabian Holland leaves the field with a shoulder injury during their preseason game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown last Friday. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Holland will miss Super Rugby and the three tests in the new Nations Championship in July but is expected to return in time for the All Blacks' tour of South Africa starting in August.

The Highlanders have some cover at lock in the form of veteran Mitch Dunshea, Argentine enforcer Tomas Lavanini and utilities Oliver Haig and TK Howden, while wider squad tyro Josh Tengblad will possibly see some action.

However, Holland has quickly become the face of this team and its relentlessly beating heart on the field.

He also provides genuine star quality as the tale of the first Dutch-born All Black has struck a chord.

Holland's injury caps a miserable start to the year for the Highlanders, who have also lost exciting rookie halfback Dylan Pledger for the season following knee surgery.