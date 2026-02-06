Miller keen to make No10 jersey his

Cameron Millar kicks for goal during the Highlanders’ preseason game against the Crusaders in Timaru last Friday. PHOTO: NZ RUGBY/SMARTFRAME

Cameron Millar is focused more on the present with the Highlanders than his long-term future.

There is going to be plenty of interest in how Millar performs this season.

He is no longer the baby first five — this will be his fourth season of Super Rugby, and he will turn 24 this year — and he is coming off the best form of his life with an Otago team that became the story of the NPC.

Millar also has a few points to prove after a rollercoaster Highlanders season in 2025 in which he was initially a reserve behind unheralded newcomer Taine Robinson, then suffered a brutal concussion against Moana Pasifika.

The Gore product acknowledged there were moments at the start of last year that knocked his confidence.

‘‘Yeah, it was definitely hard to get going, being sort of out of the jersey then coming in for a couple of games and back out again,’’ he said.

‘‘I think playing No10 is a lot easier when you’re getting those consistent minutes, which I found was a lot easier at Otago.

‘‘Yeah, I guess it did [affect my confidence] a little bit, just being in and out.’’

Millar earns the start at No10 today for the Highlanders’ second and final preseason game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown.

Robinson remains an option there, Australian newcomer Reesjan Pasitoa is eager to return to first five after previous experience one place out, and former sevens star Andrew Knewstubb played first five for NPC champions Canterbury, so the competition is intense.

‘‘We’re all pushing each other. Everyone wants it. But we’re still a tight group, helping each other.

‘‘I’d just like to nail that No10 jersey. I didn’t quite manage to do that last year, so if I can get that 10 jersey and help contribute to winning performances, that’ll be the goal.’’

More competition arrives at the Highlanders next year in the form of All Blacks XV first five Josh Jacomb and wondrously talented Southland rookie Mika Muliaina.

That has led to a question or two about off-contract Millar’s future with the Highlanders — it is not hard to imagine a man with his superb kicking ability rousing interest in the English or French club scene — but he batted away talk of any long-term plans.

‘‘I’ve just been focused on week to week at the moment with preseason and trying to get myself right.

‘‘Similar to every other year, there’s always going to be competition for the jersey. I think the best thing I can do is just focus on growing my game.’’

A key part of that is developing his speed and instinct as a running first five when needed.

Millar has always had the game management and booming boot, but he wants to keep working at making himself a threat with ball in hand to hopefully free up space for the Highlanders’ electric outside backs.

He relished the near fairy-tale campaign with Otago and felt a lot more confident after the NPC campaign.

Like Highlanders fans, he was ‘‘gutted’’ when rising halfback Dylan Pledger was scratched for the season with injury.

‘‘He’s just awesome to play with. The ball is on a platter every time, and if the defence slides off, he’s straight through a gap.

‘‘He’s still very young and I’m sure he’s got a big future ahead of him in Highlanders and Otago jerseys.

A crowd of more than 4000 is expected for today’s game at the Queenstown Events Centre.

Moana Pasifika have named a strong team that features the return of former All Black Ngani Laumape in midfield.