Highlanders retain co-captains for new season

Timoci Tavatavanawai will return as a Highlanders co-captain this year. Photo: Getty Images

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Hugh Renton have been locked in as the Highlanders co-captains for 2026.

The pair are familiar with each other and bring experience to the leadership group, having served as co-captains last season.

Tavatavanawai had a standout 2025 season, switching from the wing to second five for much of the year.

He earned his first All Blacks selection and was later sidelined after breaking his arm while playing for Tasman in the NPC.

Hugh Renton is back for another season as Highlanders co-captain. Photo: Getty Images

Renton, the bruising No 8, spent much of last season sidelined, hampered by a horror run of injuries.

He is back training and is likely to be eased back into Super Rugby through the new development competition.

The Highlanders open their Super Rugby Pacific season on Friday against the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

