Holland injury taints Highlanders win

Fabian Holland leaves the field with a shoulder injury during their preseason game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown this afternoon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Highlanders' 41-31 preseason win against Moana Pasifika has been overshadowed by what appears to be a serious injury to star lock Fabian Holland.

The All Black, who had only been on the field for about 10 minutes after being injected at halftime, went down wincing holding his shoulder after being cleaned out at a ruck on the 50-minute mark.

He was assisted from the field by medical staff and was seen heading away in an ambulance after the game in Queenstown this afternoon.

It will be a big blow for the Highlanders if Holland — who was named world rugby breakthrough player of the year in 2025 — is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Highlanders open their Super Rugby season against the Crusaders in Dunedin next Friday.

— Allied Media