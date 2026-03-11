Lavanini to make long-awaited Highlanders debut

Tomas Lavanini is set to debut for the Highlanders this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

The Puma is ready to roar.

Seasoned Argentinian international Tomás Lavanini will make his long-awaited debut for the Highlanders in the rematch with the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Few expected the 91-test lock to have to wait until the fifth game of the season to make his Highlanders debut but coach Jamie Joseph has played the waiting game while Lavanini has got up to speed.

Lavanini replaces Oliver Haig in one of three changes to the forward pack that started the 39-31 win over the Force in Dunedin.

Musical chairs continue with No 8 Lucas Casey and openside flanker Sean Withy returning to the starting team.

Casey started the first three games of the season and this is another indication he has made great strides since initially being named only in the wider training squad after a breakout season with Otago.

Nikora Broughton returns to the bench, while the long wait for Hugh Renton to return to Super Rugby runs into another week.

Withy is an ideal man for a scrap — and the reality is the Highlanders will be in one as they attempt to do the double over the Crusaders for the first time.

Still, it is rough luck for Veveni Lasaqa, whose more attacking style was prominent in the Force game.

Lasaqa and Broughton are on a beefed-up bench that has six forward replacements.

Injury forces the only change to a backline that has been cooking this season.

Jonah Lowe drops out with his bung shoulder after starting the first four games.

He is replaced by Tanielu Tele’a, who earns a first start since May 2025.

The Crusaders have made two changes to their backline.

All Blacks star Will Jordan returns at fullback after missing the loss to the Blues, and Braydon Ennor replaces Leicester Fainga’anuku at centre.

Johnny Lee makes his debut at openside, pushing Ethan Blackadder to blindside, Tahlor Cahill replaces Antonio Shalfoon at lock, and Finlay Brewis supplants Otago veteran George Bower at loosehead prop.

Super Rugby

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy (co-captain), TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Tomas Lavanini, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Aaron Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (captain), Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Johnny Lee, Ethan Blackadder, Tahlor Cahill, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Finlay Brewis. Reserves: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder, Will Tucker, Xavier Saifoloi, Kyle Preston, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Dallas McLeod.