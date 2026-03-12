Umaga dubs All Black assistant coaching talk as 'speculation'

Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga. Photo: Getty Images

The speculation surrounding his All Blacks appointment became so overwhelming, Fa'alogo Tana Umaga had to turn off his phone.

On Wednesday afternoon, rumours spread rapidly that Umaga was set to be announced as an assistant to newly appointed All Blacks coach, Dave Rennie.

However, Umaga insists nothing has been set in stone.

"I don't really deal in speculation. I'm really honoured and privileged to be involved in the conversation. But it's just that. I suppose it was my turn this week. I saw there's a lot of names involved in who Rens is looking for," Umaga said.

"My family are the ones that are letting me know what's happening and I'm getting a lot of these texts, so I had to turn my phone off."

The Moana Pasifika head coach was coy about the conjecture, but hinted that he did have interest in the gig.

"There was a bit of interest in terms of having a chat with him [Rennie] from my agent to see if anything comes up, and said 'you wouldn't turn that down, would you?' So we're just waiting for those things to happen, if it happens, it happens. You always want to set goals for yourself, you want to be part of the best and involved with the best. In my mind, the All Blacks have always been the best.

"Until it's a done deal and everything's down on paper. It's speculation. It's great to be in that conversation, but it is a bit of a nuisance right now at this stage."

Umaga, who was coached by a rookie Rennie in 2000 as the Wellington Lions won their first NPC title in 14 years, said Rennie's appointment was a smart one.

"He doesn't let much fluster him, he is very precise about what he wants and what he believes in, that looks like a calmness and a steadiness to anything that he becomes a part of. He's added value everywhere he's been.

"I think he's very particular around the way he wants to play and the way he sees the game. I'm a big believer in that myself. I think the game's awesome - it's just making sure that the way we deliver it is simple for our players to understand. Nowadays, the players can get overwhelmed. So trying to simplify as much, and I think that's one of his strengths is that.

"And obviously culturally, he's very big on connection. And again, that's what I enjoy too. So those are probably the key things that stand out for me."

The former All Black skipper admits it's been tough to see the All Blacks lose some aura on the world stage.

However, he believes they can rebuild the empire.

"That's an exciting challenge for Dave and his group that's coming in. We're saying that we're feeling it here because we've been knocked off our perch as number one, but we're not far away. The previous group weren't far away and now it's been given to someone else and so they've got to try and get us back up to the top."