Suspension for Pulu

Moana Pasifika halfback Augustine Pulu has been suspended after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle in the game against the Blues at Eden Park.

Pulu was shown a red card for his swinging arm against the head of Blues halfback Sam Nock.

He will miss Moana Pasifika’s games against the Crusaders and the Highlanders, but could return against the Chiefs on April 11 if he completes World Rugby’s tackle school. — Allied Media