Black Ferns Sevens continue dominant form

Jorja Miller attempts to break free on a run for the Black Ferns Sevens against Australia in the final of last night's tournament in Perth. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns Sevens have overwhelmed defending champions Australia in Perth, scoring five tries in the final to win 29-7 and extend their lead in the world series.

New Zealand were just as dominant as a week earlier at the Singapore tournament, when they crushed their arch rivals from across the Tasman 36-7 in the decider.

The two sides have met in all four finals this season, with the Black Ferns Sevens prevailing in the opening round in Dubai, before Australia struck back in Cape Town.

It was New Zealand's first women's title in Perth, a tournament the Australians have traditionally dominated, with Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti standing out after the hosts scored the opening try.

Miller had celebrated her 22nd birthday by scoring two tries in a tense 24-14 semifinal win over France and she set up New Zealand's opener in the final, beating two defenders and offloading to send captain Risi Pouri-Lane clear.

Teneti scored tries either side of halftime to give the Black Ferns Sevens control, using her power for the first and her speed for the second, racing 75m to score.

It was enough to earn her the player of the final award, capping a tournament in which she crossed for eight tries.

"I've never received something like this before," Teneti said.

"It's more than just a game for our whanau back home. We carry our whanau and our country on our shoulders.

"To go back-to-back really means a lot."

Katelyn Vahaakolo and Alena Saili crossed late to leave New Zealand on 58 points and Australia 54 with tournaments remaining in Vancouver and New York in March.

All Blacks Sevens struggle

New Zealand's men had a final day to forget, steamrolled 35-0 in the semifinals by Fiji before conceding a try after the final hooter to lose 12-10 to Australia in the playoff for third.

The All Blacks Sevens won just one of their five matches in Perth, having snuck through to the semis off the back of a lone win in their pool.

Their hopes against Fiji effectively ended when Akuila Rokolisoa was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

New Zealand remain third in the standings while Fiji held on to their top spot, despite a 21-19 loss to second-placed South Africa in the Perth final.